OHS Drama Club fall presents “Check Please”

OSWEGO - Oswego High School Drama Club is set to take to the stage Nov. 12 and 13 for the production of “Check Please (Takes 1 and 2).”
Show times will be 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 and Nov. 13 at the Oswego High School Theater. Admission is free, however, donations will be accepted at the door in support. Masks will be required of all patrons in attendance.
“Check Please,” written by Jonathan Rand takes a comedic twist on blind dating and notes that dating can be hard. It follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse - until they do.
Cast members include Rhiannon Brown, Mariah Pepper, John Tsutsumishita, Alexander Pauldine, David Pearson, Caylen Salmonsen, Liam Hinman, Khloe Lourcey, Ben Norton, Sarah Westcott, Cheyenna Gordon, Kendra Garvey, Gwendolyn Thompson, Nate Carr, Chloe Helmer and Hannah Kandt.
“All of the kids and the adults of the Oswego High School Drama Club are extremely excited to be returning to in-person, live theater after mounting only virtual productions over the last 18 months. That is why we are charging no admission (donations gratefully accepted) to celebrate our theatrical rebirth and welcome anyone who’d like to come and share in our excitement,” said OCSD’s Joshua DeLorenzo, the show’s director.
