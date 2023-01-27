OSWEGO - Magic will return to the Robinson-Faust Theatre at Oswego High School at 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12. This year’s musical theater production is the latest version of the venerable Rogers and Hammerstein show Cinderella, now updated to include a bit more social responsibility on the part of Cinderella which she imparts to her prince, helping him to become a ruler who will strive for the betterment of his people. Since every good story needs an antagonist, this will occur in spite of his longtime advisor and mentor’s desire to keep Prince Topher in the dark as to what’s going on.
The show includes all the important components of the fairy tale: The less than kindly stepmother and stepsisters (although one of them may be capable of being reformed), a handsome prince, a lovely Fairy Godmother, lots of courtiers and peasants, and, of course, magic. It wouldn’t be Cinderella without plenty of that.
