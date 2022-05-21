OSWEGO - Oswego High School has announced that Mary Kate Cloonan has been named valedictorian and Katelyn Nettles has been named salutatorian of the Class of 2022.
“We are so proud of Mary Kate and Katelyn for achieving the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian. Their devotion to learning has led them to excel in our very competitive scholastic environment, and it delights us to recognize them for achieving such high honors. These two young people are incredibly well-rounded and great citizens. If you see them, please congratulate them on this outstanding achievement,” said Ryan Lanigan Oswego High School Principal.
