OHS NHS chapter promotes service with hygiene items collection

OSWEGO - Throughout the month of December, the Oswego High School National Honor Society (NHS) collected donations for the Human Concerns Center, Inc., the community’s local pantry. NHS members decided to collect toiletries, including: Soap, shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and laundry detergent to assist with many needs for several Oswego families. Over 300 items were collected. This is the third year the student group has completed this project, which has grown each year. The event exemplifies service, which is one of the main NHS pillars. Pictured are Oswego High School juniors Amelia Rastley and Madison Jones, who represented the NHS chapter on drop-off day at the pantry, with a volunteer from the agency.
