OHS Senior Class Night highlights student talent, personalities

OSWEGO - The skills, character and qualities that have made members of the Oswego High School (OHS) Class of 2019 shine were frequently displayed throughout the recent Senior Class Night.
Seniors packed the front rows of the OHS theater for the best views of their peers as they showed off their many talents. APEX, comprised of students Joey Alfieri, Huck Fitzgerald, Vanessa Flint, Nick LiVolsi and Sam Woods, kicked off the show with performances of “Shallow” and “Crazy Train,” before several other students showed off their dancing and singing abilities. Also featured were segments of the senior slide show, to which the seniors took a trip down memory lane, laughed, cheered and experienced a mix of emotions.
The fun and excitement paused for a moment of sincerity when yearbook editors Jordan Hare and Julia May announced the 2019 yearbook was be dedicated to beloved athletic trainer Michele Wink, who passed away in April 2018. Hare and May said that OHS was changed when Wink left, but she will forever be remembered.
The seniors were able to pick up their copies of “The Paradox” following at night’s end.
In between each performance, senior class officers and emcees: Jenna Bradshaw, Lauren DeVinny, Willow Knapp, Sofia Proano and Mattie Wallace also shared superlatives fitting of the personalities of several members of the senior class. Awards included, but weren’t limited to: PE Gym All Star to Monica Cahill, Class Clown to Robert Clark, Smartest to Melissa Chun, Most Athletic to Sam Allen, Best Dressed to Dane Richardson and Best All Around to Anthony DiBlasi.
