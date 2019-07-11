The Oswego High School (OHS) Class of 2019 senior prank was one for the books! Several seniors pulled an all-nighter and camped out in the high school parking lot. Oswego County School District Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey and Board of Education member Kathleen Allen got in on the fun too and delivered doughnuts and apples to them at 6:30 the following morning, just before the school day began. OHS Principal Wallace also got in on the fun. The prank also celebrated the final day of classes for the seniors, who will now prepare for the June 29 graduation ceremony at the Marano Campus Center, SUNY Oswego.
