OHS students earn over $1.2 million in scholarships

OSWEGO - Oswego High School (OHS) students were recently afforded the opportunity to receive over $1.2 million in scholarships, if they decide to take advantage of the dozens of honors earned during the recent OHS academic awards ceremony.
Social studies teacher Joshua DeLorenzo, who helped hand out honors, said the annual event is one of his favorite times of each school year because “we give away so much money.” Beyond the dollars, Oswego High School students also earned recognition for exemplary character, academic performance and civic leadership.
While several seniors earned recognition, the spotlight also was shown on several members of the junior class. Megan Albright earned the Clarkson University High School Leadership Award, which came with a $60,000 scholarship over four years, shall she decide to attend Clarkson for her post-secondary education. Classmate Victoria Tripp earned the Clarkson University High School Achievement Award, which came with a $48,000 scholarship offer.
Numerous scholarships awarded to both juniors and seniors ranged from a couple hundred to tens of thousands of dollars each. While many were locally based, several state and national honors also were received. Students were also honored for pursing their college dreams, vocational education or entering the workforce upon graduation from OHS.
There were several touching moments and tears when numerous scholarships were announced. The Michelle Wink Memorial Scholarship, based on heart, empathy and service, was awarded to the following three students: Lauren DeVinny, Logan Shepardson and Alexa Quesnell. The crowd then cheered for Eric Young, who earned the Scholastic Excellence Award from U.S. Marine Corps. Staff Sgt. Epperson for his academic achievement and commitment to serving his country as a United States Marine.
Prior to the presentation of The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Scholarship, Judy Dunsmoor commented how much her son loved life and people. Following his death in 2018, a scholarship was created to help enrich the lives of youth in and around Oswego. The inaugural award went to Huckabee Fitzgerald.
Aside from the plethora of scholarships and special honors, merit awards were also given out to various OHS students who have shown growth, progress or high achievement in either core academic or special areas.
