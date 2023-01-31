OSWEGO - A meteorology lesson at Oswego High School (OHS) recently gave students a chance to explore storm chasing equipment as the Doppler on Wheels (DOW) stopped by for a visit.

The state-of-the-art vehicle is equipped with a mounted Doppler Radar system on the exterior, with plenty of high-tech monitors and gear inside to track storm data. The equipment allows scientists to see what is happening inside a storm and how various factors affect weather outcomes.

