OMS honors students for honesty

OSWEGO - At Oswego Middle School (OMS), the spotlight character for February was honesty and the school honored a dozen students who exude and display this character trait. “During these challenging times, your honesty is an inspiration to everyone,” OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro said of the recipients. “Congratulations and keep up the great work!”
The following seventh- and eighth-grade students showed honesty in February and throughout the year: Adam Greene, Alexander Rice, Alyssa Lofstrom, Audrey Donovan, Daniel Tsutsumishita, India Couse, Kayla Kinney, Kevin Waters, Lilliana Fragale, Logan Gardner, Logan Myhill and Maggie O’Leary.
