OSWEGO — At Oswego Middle School, the spotlight character trait of the month was kindness and the school honored a dozen students who help make their community a better place, even virtually.
“During these challenging times, your kindness is an inspiration to everyone,” said OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro said of the recipients. “Congratulations and keep up the great work!”
OMS celebrated the following seventh- and eighth-grade students for showing kindness in October and throughout the year: Cadence Eiriksson, Zack Woodruff, Farrah Reed, Ethan Munger, Julia Pearson, Mikey Conzone, Jackson Hollenbeck, Seth Pagliaroli Miles Bandla, Harley Walpole, Madelyn Christ and Ian Partlow.
