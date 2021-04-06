OMS honors students for leadership

OSWEGO - At Oswego Middle School, the spotlight character for January was leadership and the school honored a dozen students who help make their community a better place, even virtually.
“During these challenging times, your leadership is an inspiration to everyone,” said OMS Principal Mary Beth Fierro said of the recipients. “Congratulations and keep up the great work!”
OMS celebrated the following seventh- and eighth-grade students for showing kindness in October and throughout the year: Jack Wallace, Addison Britt, Chloe Fitzgerald, Noah Whalen, Kayla Turner, Daniel Cunningham, Jaydin Thompson, Steven Master Jr., Alaina DiBlasi, Caleb Cunningham, Leah Capozzi and Daniel Dunn.
