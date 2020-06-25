OMS hosts annual awards ceremony, virtually

OSWEGO - As a culmination event to mark the end of their Oswego Middle School (OMS) career, all OMS eighth-graders were honored during the first-ever virtual completion ceremony.
The online event honored each OMS eighth-grader individually, with their name and photo to represent their certificate of completion. Several students also received additional honors because they had excelled in academics, attendance, character and other skills that helped them maximize their potential.
Academic excellence awards, sponsored by the OMS Home and School Association, were provided to students who had displayed outstanding academic excellence throughout the 2019-2020 school year. Those recipients include: Carter Guynn, Sebastian Rose, John (Jack) DelConte, lan MacKenzie, Stephanie Sprague and Somora Torello.
The New York State Attorney General’s “Triple C” award was given to Carter Guynn and Halia Trapasso because they had embodied commitment, character and courage. Meanwhile, the NYS Comptroller’s Student Achievement Awards were given to students who had demonstrated leadership potential and a commitment to public service. Honorees include: Logan Crannell, Jack DelConte, Leah Dykas, Teigen Patane, David Pearson, Ciarrah Tynan and Tatum Winchek.
Dozens of awards for each team also were presented to students because of their achievements in English, math, science, social studies, home and career skills, technology, art, physical education, English as a second language, and music.
Twenty-seven eighth-graders had perfect attendance for the 2019-2020 school year, while the following students were recognized for having perfect attendance throughout both seventh- and eighth-grade: Jennah Bovay, Emily Brown, Erica Colasurdo, Nyla DeGroff, Trent lzard, Mariah Janes, Parker Koproski, Adrianne Lehmann, Marissa Mclymond, Caillou Myers, Dakota Mylkes, Teigen Patane, Kylie Pratt, Madison Ruhf and Trey Tesoriero.
Students Jinnyalish Matos, Nolan O’Brien, Dakota Mylkes, Nathan Wallace, Conner Taylor and Alison Cavender each received the Suzanne Basualdo Memorial Scholarship for their hard work and dedication throughout their time at OMS.
Dozens of OMS students also achieved either the Girls Excelling in Mathematics and Science or Boys Excelling in Mathematics and Science awards for their high performance in those academic areas. Principal’s awards also were given to several dozen students, as were the 2019-2020 President’s Award for Educational Excellence.
