OSWEGO - Dozens of Oswego City School District (OCSD) students were honored for their instrumental talent during the recent performances for middle and high school all-county band performances.
Oswego Middle School band teacher James Peer was elated to share that six eighth-grade students and seven seventh-grade students were selected to perform in the recent all-county show, held in Fulton. Seventh-grade honorees include: Connor Albright (bassoon), Trevor Chamberlin (tenor saxophone), August McDonald (alto saxophone), Garret Pickens (baritone saxophone), Elizabeth Furlong (trumpet), Ethaniel Cliff (euphonium) and Evan Pond (euphonium). Eighth-grade participants include: Cole Puckett (tuba), Cheyanna Gordon (oboe), David Pearson (trombone), Sophia Brauckmann (French horn) and Emily Brown (flute).
Honorees at the Oswego High School, announced by band teacher Scott Ciesla, include: Megan Albright (oboe), Damien Allen (euphonium), Anna Cloonan (flute), Joshua Chun (bassoon), Joshua Collett (tuba), Brandon Earle (euphonium), Daniel Emmons (tenor saxophone), Cameron Ford (trumpet), Brennah Jones (timpani), Leon Lin (tuba), Sasha Loayza (alto saxophone), Lucas Maniccia (trumpet), Zachary Metott (bassoon), James Niger (euphonium), Hunter Pryor (tuba), Michael Ruotolo (percussion), Connor Syrell (French horn), Aidan Thompson (alto saxophone), Jared Yoder (baritone saxophone) and Jason Zhang (tuba).
