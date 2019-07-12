OMS orchestra takes home top honors at Dairen Lake Music Festival

OSWEGO - The instrumental talent of dozens of students in the Oswego Middle School’s (OMS) string orchestra was proven during the recent Darien Lake Music Festival where the group earned various accolades for their musical skills and precision.
During the festival, held at Six Flags Darien Lake, the OMS string orchestra performed three pieces for an audience, which included two judges. Under the direction of Debbie Mazurek, the OMS students were awarded the highest possible rating of “Superior with Distinction.” They also took home a plaque for taking first-place among six other string orchestras.
The OMS orchestra was also given a trophy for being named “Grand Champions’” because the group received the highest score of any middle school or high school orchestra or band at their performance site that day. At the performance site, there were 15 groups, including the OMS orchestra’s friendly rivals of Pioneer Middle School and East Aurora Middle School. The OMS orchestra’s score average was 97.9 out of 100.
After the performance, the students spent the day in the amusement park, which culminated with the awards ceremony where they were presented with their plaque and trophy. Mazurek said she was “very proud of her students not only for their performance, but for representing Oswego with their excellent behavior, supportive character and teamwork.”
“The goal is excellence on every level, and the Oswego Middle School string orchestra students achieved that.,” she said.
Such an incredible performance would not have been possible, she said, without the following students: Lucas Anzalone, Jillian Bell, Alassandra Casimiro, Gabe Cook, Brian DeSantis, Leah Dykas, Maelynn Freeman, Olivia Godfrey, Mariah Janes, Corbin Hare, Liam Hinman, Jasmine Hort, Mason Kurilovitch, Anthony Maniccia, Meghan McManus, Sage Moody, Abby Noto, Rionni Poston, Olivia Spath, Oliveah Sprague, Addison Stepien, Ciarrah Tynan, Maria Warner, Emma Armet, Clara Back, Aurora Baker, Tyler Beck, Ethanne Brown, Jordan Caroccio, Kieran Carter, McKenna Clary, Quinten Denkenberger, Jamee Ekman, Jordan Ferlito, Mia Fierro, Brianna Hardter, Isaiah Henson, Loghan Inch, Abigail Johnson, Austin Kroth, Marjorie Lagoe, Aurora Lawton, Zoe Lisk, Jacquelyn Livingston, Jonathan Nacey, Alex Niger, Annie Niger, Alexis Peck, Olivia Powers, Nikki Regan, Yariraliz Rivera, Teagan Ross, Addyson St. Onge, Emily Stacks, Jahlyssa Westberry, Alyssa Woolworth and Harrison Zuber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.