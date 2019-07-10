OSWEGO - Several Oswego Middle School (OMS) students were recently honored for outstanding efforts throughout the third marking period of the 2018-2019 school year.
The seventh- and eighth-grade students were honored because they achieved perfect attendance, outstanding behavior and they passed all classes. An achievement letter was sent home to each recipient’s parent or guardian, and their names were read on the school’s morning announcements.
Seventh-graders honored include: Lucas Anzalone, Jennah Bovay, Donna Boyde, Emily Brown, Madeline Brown, Sophia Canale-Giberson, Erica Colasurdo, Rachel Crane, Nyla DeGroff, Cheyenne Galt, Teagan Griffin, Helena Holmes, Trent Izard, Mariah Janes, Chase Knopp, Parker Koproski, Adrianne Lehmann, Ian MacKenzie, Anthony Manicca, Marissa McLymond, Krya Miller, Mikayla Mills, Caillou Myers, Rachel Myers, Dakota Mylkes, Sophie Neveu, Tabitha O’Connor, Jade Parker, Teigen Patane, Teagan Roy, Madison Ruhf, Angel Ruiz-Martinez, Madison Shufeltm Stephanie Sprague, Vanessa Tassie, Trey Tesoriero, Morgan Wilson and Gretchen Sledziona.
Eighth-graders honored include: Makayla Bell, Shiemal Boyde, Ethann Browne, Carolena Canale, Darcia Crawford, Anthony DeStevens, Hannah DiMartino, Payton Ellingwood, Mia Fierro, Talbert Hall, Brianna Hardter, Sydney Hoefer, Loghan Inch, London Jones, Andrew Kerfien, Joshua Kruppenbacker, Marjorie Lagoe, Leon Lin, Max Majlaton, Joshua McManus, Martina Moody, Anne Niger, Olivia Powers, Riley Reynolds, Madeline Roy, Jacob Sawyer, LeeLynn Shatraw and Conner Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.