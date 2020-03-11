OMS students excel in school spelling bee
OSWEGO - Three Oswego Middle School (OMS) students have advanced to a regional spelling bee after having successfully earned the top three spots in their school-wide spelling bee. After hundreds of OMS students took a written test, seventh-grader Maggie Jerred earned the top speller honors, while fellow seventh-grader Mackenzie Bennett achieved second-place in the contest and eighth-grader Alyssa Larrabee earned third-place. Pictured, from left are: Eighth-grade English teacher Sandee Brown, Bennett, Larrabee, Jerred and seventh-grade English teacher Jim Livingston. The regional bee will take place at 10 a.m. March 7 in Oswego High School’s auditorium.

