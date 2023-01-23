OSWEGO - Oswego Middle School (OMS) students recently became forensic scientists during a lab using state-of-the-art equipment to determine paternity.
Armed with gel electrophoresis kits provided by Cornell University, seventh- and eighth-graders in Catherine Celeste’s classroom participated in the daylong lab. The equipment and procedures involved students transferring tiny amounts of real DNA into tiny wells in gels they made, using micropipettes. The gels were placed in electrophoresis boxes to separate the DNA based on size and students were able to determine paternity in two cases creating DNA fingerprints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.