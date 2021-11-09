OMS students receive honors for display of respect

OSWEGO - Ten Oswego Middle School (OMS) students were recently honored for exhibiting respect throughout the month of September.
To receive this honor, students not only displayed respect toward themselves but toward others and the school community.
“These student leaders help to make our OMS community a better place. Their good character is appreciated and is an inspiration to everyone. Congratulations and keep up the great work!”, said Assistant Principal Judith Osetek.
The following students earned recognition for the character education award: seventh-graders Samantha Hendricks, Nathan Freebern, Jade Scheg, Deon Scullin and Steven Finn; and eighth-graders Jadin McClendon, Allison Canale, Devin Allen, Hollie Jermyn and Alisa Busuladzic.
