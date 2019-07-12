OMS 8th graders recognized during awards ceremony

OSWEGO - Families and friends of Oswego Middle School eighth-grade students packed the OMS gymnasium in a strong show of support for nearly 300 students who will become freshmen at Oswego High School (OHS) this fall.
The annual eighth-grade recognition ceremony served as a culmination event for the students, whose two-year journey at OMS has come to an end. After the national anthem was performed by the OMS jazz band, Principal Mary Beth Fierro said the event was an opportunity to motivate the students to be as successful at OHS and “to walk across that stage four years from now.”
National Junior Honor Society and student council members then surprised Fierro with the yearbook dedication, because they said she has continuously demonstrated the five pillars of the NJHS: scholarship, service, leadership, character and citizenship. Presented to her by eighth-graders and her children, Mia and Michael, Fierro said she was speechless.
“(OHS) Class of 2023, I look out in the audience and because of the twins, I’ve known some of you since the day you were born,” she said. “Parents and guardians, thank you for your wonderful children.”
Of the approximate 280 eighth-graders, nearly 80 percent received individual honors. Each eighth-grader also received a certificate of completion. Team and special area awards were given, as were OMS-specific awards, principal’s honors, perfect attendance, academic excellence honors, scholar athlete nods and numerous additional honors.
Several of the eighth-graders hugged both Fierro and their presenting teachers upon receiving their certificates, medals and other awards. Following the presentation, students and their guests enjoyed the year-end slide show. Seventh-graders also were in attendance, to show them what they have to look forward to next year and what they can strive to achieve in the 2019-2020 school year at OMS.
