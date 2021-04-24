FULTON — A popular program for UPK through sixth-grade students to promote literacy in the home has been revived by the Fulton City School District through donations from three area nonprofit organizations.
The One District, One Book program, established through the nonprofit Read to Them, provides all UPK through sixth-grade students with “Brambleheart: A Story About Finding Treasure and the Unexpected Magic of Friendship” by Henry Cole, along with the opportunity to attend a virtual assembly and participate in interactive workshops with the author.
Heather Witter, FCSD’s director of literacy and UPK, said staff and teachers are excited to offer the program once again.
“The Read to Them initiative promotes a positive school district community and allows students to practice their literary skills,” she said. “The idea is for families to read the chapters at home together.”
District teachers and staff will also record chapters so students have the option of listening as the chapters are read aloud.
“I would like to thank our donors this year which include the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, Fulton Lions Club and the Fulton Teachers Association,” Witter said.
Books were delivered March 22 to the homes of remote students while in-person students received theirs March 23.
