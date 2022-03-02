CARTHAGE — In recognition of the birthday of Theodor S. Geisel — Dr. Seuss to the readers of his early reader books — March has become National Reading Month.
Studies have shown that reading teaches empathy, reduces stress, is motivational, increases general knowledge, improves sleep, improves literacy, improves concentration and the ability to focus and exercises the brain.
To encourage reading not only for students but for the entire family, the Carthage Central School District elementary schools have adopted the One School, One Book program.
All students from kindergarten through fourth grade are provided a book, a reading schedule and incentives to read the chosen book.
According to its website, the One School, One Book program was “designed to create a reading community within the school, and allow teachers, parents and students to have conversations about what they are reading.”
Carthage Elementary, Augustinian Academy and West Carthage Elementary chose to read “Charlotte’s Web,” by E.B. White.
Mary E. Bracy, reading teacher at Carthage Elementary and Augustinian Academy, said the committee tries to choose a book that is accessible to both younger and older students and can be enjoyed by all.
“‘Charlotte’s Web’ is so charming, so touching,” Mrs. Bracy said, noting the purpose of the program is to “instill a love of reading.”
“I’m excited,” said Stephanie L. Anzalone, West Carthage Elementary reading teacher. “The book talks about friendship. The main theme is how to be a good friend. It’s a good theme with the students coming back to school full time.”
The two schools had kickoff events Tuesday for the monthlong reading program.
The scene was a county fair at Augustinian Academy, with many of the participants dressed in plaid shirts, jeans and cowboy hats. Students could partake in fair food — cotton candy and popcorn — visit a petting zoo with a goat, rabbit, duck and chicken provided by Linda Carney, and try their hand at games of skill organized by the seventh and eighth grade students.
The West Carthage Elementary physical education teachers, Alicia R. Logan and Clarissa C. Perry, organized county-fair themed relay races with bowling, hoop ring toss, rubber chicken toss and a holding a rubber pig or fish between their knees and floating a balloon.
To aid families with the reading assignments, the schools have YouTube recordings of book segments and as an incentive, tickets to Enchanted Forest Water Safari are given to students who complete the reading assignments.
At Augustinian Academy, the 4-year-old pre-kindergarten teacher, Dawn Bugnits-O’Reilly, wants to join in the fun and plans to read the book to her students. Then she’ll have them view the movie.
Art teacher Kristen F. Dawson is also supporting the school’s program by having art projects relate to the themes of the book. A bulletin board complete with a giant spider web will display the artwork for each grade level.
Black River Elementary students will be reading another tale of friendship, “Gooseberry Park” by Cynthia Rylant. School Principal Jared Plantz said the school’s One School, One Book committee chose three books as possibilities.
“Our staff then voted — ‘Gooseberry Park’ was a unanimous winner,” Mr. Plantz said.
The school’s program will be conducted virtually, beginning March 11 with a virtual assembly. The assembly was pre-recorded so it can be viewed at a time convenient for each family. On that Friday afternoon there will be a Kickoff Google Meet at 2:45 p.m. with Mr. Plantz.
The books will go home with all pre-kindergarten through fourth grade students and all staff. The students will read the book until April 8, following a calendar. Additional information will be available through ParentSquare.
Every Monday there will be a short pep-rally video which participants can view at their leisure. At 3:05 p.m. each Friday there will be comprehensive trivia with class responses emailed.
The closing assembly, available April 8, will also be pre-recorded.
