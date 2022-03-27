POTSDAM — The Orchestra of Northern New York, the north country’s only professional year-round symphony orchestra now in its 34th year, has created a Music Education Advocacy Committee, in recognition of National Music in Our Schools Month in March.
At its monthly meeting, ONNY’s board of directors endorsed the League of American Orchestras “Statement of Common Cause,” which reads, in part, “America’s orchestras are committed to advocating for equitable access to comprehensive and sequential music education in our nation’s schools.”
Two ONNY musicians are co-chairs of the new Music Education Advocacy Committee. Jill Roberts, Canton, who teaches band for Grades 5-12 at Madrid-Waddington Central School and plays clarinet with ONNY, will lead the effort in St. Lawrence and Franklin counties.
Lia Call, Theresa, who instructs the seventh and eighth grade orchestra at Indian River Middle School and performs on viola with ONNY, will oversee activities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
This nascent committee is planning focus groups with area music teachers in April to determine how ONNY can best advocate for music education in schools, and address specific needs of music teachers.
Kimberly Busch, president of ONNY’s board of directors, a vocal music teacher at Canton Central School, said, “Orchestras can and should serve as a resource for music educators, whether they are teaching general music, vocal music, band, or orchestra. A complete education must include the arts.”
For more information about the committee, contact ONNY executive director Kathy M. Del Guidice at executivedirector@onny.org or 315-212-3440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.