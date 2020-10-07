SYRACUSE — Onondaga Community College will delay the start of the spring 2021 semester by one week and eliminate spring break due to COVID-19. The new first day of classes will be Monday, Feb. 1. Residence hall students will move in two weeks prior to the start of classes as they did for the fall 2020 semester. They will undergo routine testing for COVID-19 as they did prior to and during the fall 2020 semester. The college’s commencement ceremony remains scheduled for Saturday, May 15.
“As we examined options for the spring 2021 semester, we determined it would be best to give our residence hall students enough time to quarantine on campus before classes. We also wanted to limit the likelihood of exposure due to travel during spring break, which is why we decided to eliminate it. Students, faculty, and staff have done a remarkable job of taking the proper precautions as it relates to the virus. We have created a culture of ‘doing the right thing’ and are determined to keep it going in the spring semester,” said OCC President Dr. Casey Crabill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.