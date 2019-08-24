CARTHAGE — In an effort to prepare military dependents for the coming school year, Operation Homefront brought the Back-to-School Brigade to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227 to distribute backpacks and school supplies Thursday to pre-registered military families.
Since 2008, Operation Homefront’s Back-to-School Brigade has distributed more than 375,000 backpacks — each accompanied by school supplies — to military children, according to a news release from the organization.
Locally, students from the Carthage Central and Indian River school districts received grade appropriate school supplies and a backpack.
According to Peter M. Stinson, senior director for Operation Homefront, 300 children were given school supplies on Thursday.
“It’s an extra hand up for military members who are on a tight budget,” said Mr. Stinson. “We serve military families in time of need since they served our nation in times of need.”
He said school supplies were donated by The Dollar Tree, meal vouchers provided by Cracker Barrel and items were also donated by CSX, a train company. Members of the post’s VFW Auxiliary aided at the event.
Brian Widener, who just arrived at Fort Drum, said the distribution was welcomed since they have not unpacked school supplies yet for his home-schooled children ranging from preschool to kindergarten.
School children appreciated the school supplies.
Benjamin Lewis, 6, Fort Drum, said the event was “amazing” as he prepares to enter second grade at Theresa Primary School.
Mia Carr, 6, an Evans Mills Primary School second-grader, gave the event a thumbs up.
In addition to the school supplies, the Defense Health Agency and Vet Center were on hand to tell soldiers about their services.
Military families who need assistance at anytime can go to the organization’s website at www.operationhomefront.org and click on the “get help now” button for more information.
