BRASHER FALLS — With the end of the 10-week marking period approaching during a unique school year, students at St. Lawrence Central High School will have a week to catch up on any work they might be missing.
Principal Kristen Zender said high school teachers decided last week to host “Opportunity Clean Slate Week” to help students catch up before the 10-week marking period ends on Friday. The effort starts on Monday.
“It is our hope that our students will see the opportunity that has been presented to help themselves to a good position academically moving forward in the school year,” she told students and families.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Lawrence Central School students, like those in other districts, have taken in-person classes at their school or have opted to learn remotely from home. All students had taken part in remote learning since mid-March to wrap up the 2019-20 school year.
“We have been so thankful for the opportunity to get back in person with many of our students and to reconnect with everyone last year,” Ms. Zender said.
Whether in-person or remote, she said teachers are available to assist students as the marking period winds down.
“We want all of our students to be successful and are here to help. Please use this time wisely and connect with teachers as needed. All teachers will be available to support you with all classes and help you navigate owed work on Google Classrooom and SchoolTool. As always, we are here to help,” she said.
Ms. Zender said students and families have received a guidance document via email addresses that are provided in SchoolTool, the district’s student management system.
“Additionally, the document was reviewed with all high school students during advisory period and should be used as a communication document with families to help you understand how to help your child,” she said.
She said anyone who needed assistance should contact the child’s teacher, counselor or her, “and we will help you create a plan to get you back on track.”
“Let’s end this quarter Larries Strong,” she said.
