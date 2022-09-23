OGDENSBURG — Students at Madill and Kennedy elementary schools received a visit from the leader of the Autobots — Optimus Prime himself.

While the Transformer couldn’t talk or transform into a 30-foot robot, the truck’s owner, Joe Fiduccia, delivered an anti-bullying presentation with a message of telling students to “rise up against bullies.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.