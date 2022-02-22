MASSENA — The majority of the 203 Massena Central High School seniors have been adopted as part of this year’s Adopt a Senior program, leaving about 15 students remaining to be adopted.
“I’m very happy to say that we have just 15 students left who need to be sponsored. If that does not happen, we had a backup plan last year. But in the end, we didn’t need it, so we are thankful,” Kerry A. Perretta, one of the organizers, told board of education members last week.
She said the backup plan is to solicit donations from local businesses in Massena, asking them to sponsor a student for at least $25.
“I think we can easily get that covered to get the last of the seniors,” Mrs. Perretta said.
In addition, she said, “We always have people who are saying, ‘well, I’ll take one more’ when they see that I have just a few left.”
She said the Adopt a Senior program came about during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. It’s patterned after a similar effort in another school district.
“An unofficial group of parents came together to try to mitigate the negative effects of such an unusual time,” Mrs. Perretta said. “They were hoping to bring about some more recognition to the senior class of 2020 to help maintain the level of pride and morale that MCS seniors typically feel.”
In addition to the Adopt a Senior effort, she said, the parents helped organize a senior breakfast, fast-food gift cards, senior banners, T-shirts, a “postcard selfie wall,” senior picnic, yard signs and senior parking spots.
“This group has also worked closely with the high school leadership to organize and facilitate graduation,” she said. “We are continuing to support the school and offer most of these same events. But, as you know, we’re opening a little bit more, so class advisers are able to take back some of the events that they hosted before and really weren’t able to host from the school perspective during COVID.”
For the Adopt a Senior program, seniors are emailed a survey about their favorite things such as restaurants, future endeavors and interests.
“While they’re filling out their survey, information about the program is posted on social media, shared with the local press and emailed district-wide,” Mrs. Perretta said.
Members of the public are allowed to choose the student they would like to adopt by emailing her so she can ensure each senior is adopted one time and all seniors are adopted.
“If a senior is already adopted, we offer to choose a different senior for someone if they can’t think of another senior that they already know,” she said. “Most of our seniors are adopted by district employees and we’re extremely grateful for that. We would not be able to do this without their support, the community’s and Red Raider alumni. We get a handful of alumni who have seen the message that’s been spread on Facebook. We had someone from 1962 adopt someone that they obviously didn’t know from our area.”
Organizers ask that a minimum of $25 be spent on the adopted senior.
“Unfortunately, as you know how seniors work, we don’t get all of their surveys filled out,” Mrs. Perretta said. “So, some of their gift ideas do come from a survey or whatever the sponsor feels may be appropriate for the senior and is something that any teenager might enjoy. Gift cards and candy are usually a big hit, but sponsors have purchased groceries or cleaning supplies for seniors that are already living on their own.”
The group requests gifts be delivered between March 7 and 18.
“Sponsors, based on their familiarity with the student or information provided on the survey, either deliver their gift or we’ve made a lot of deliveries for them. Any seniors who have not received their gift by March 18 are instructed to contact me via email and then I will contact their sponsor and make sure that gift gets to them,” she said.
Once they have their gift, seniors are asked to post a picture with their gift on Facebook as a thank you and “because we’re proud of them,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.