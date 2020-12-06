POTSDAM — In January, the St. Lawrence County Basic Original and Basic Refresher EMT courses will be offered at Clarkson University’s Clarkson Hall, located at 59 Main St., in Potsdam and home to the Lewis School of Health Sciences. Due to COVID-19, parts of this class may be held virtually depending on enrollment and campus status.
The Basic Refresher course starts on Jan. 9, with a written challenge exam held at Potsdam Rescue (29 Elm St., Potsdam) and a practical skills challenge exam on Jan. 11 at Potsdam Rescue. Both courses begin instruction on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Classes will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays through May 20. There will be some Saturday sessions as well. In addition to class time, students will be required to complete a minimum of 10 hours of ride time on an ambulance, as well as reading and homework assignments outside of class.
Full course schedules and more information on how to register can be found at clarkson.edu/emt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.