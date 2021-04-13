MEXICO - The Oswego Army Recruiting Station has been presenting to students of the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) to educate on available opportunities.
Master Sergeant Dozier talked about the more than 150 career choices available in the military. He also shared information about scholarships and student loan repayment options.
“Master Sergeant Dozier’s presentations are incredibly informative,” said CiTi Busines Education Liaison Garrette Weiss. “He is a wealth of knowledge.”
The U.S. Army Recruiting Station in Oswego has a Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/ArmyRecruitingOswego for more information.
