OSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile will be driving books home to Oswego neighborhoods this summer for the 11th season beginning on Monday, July 5 and running through Friday, Aug. 20. The summer reading theme for 2021 is Tails & Tales. Each week will have a theme organized around a weekly book choice. The weekly themes this summer are:
Week 1: The Better to Read You My Dear
Week 2: Fur, Feathers, and Scales “Oh My!”
Week 3: Hopping Into a Great Tale
Week 4: In an Ocean Far, Far Away
Week 5: Read, Connect, Protect
Week 6: Man’s Best Friend
Week 7: There’s No Place Like Home
Children and youth up to age 18 are invited to visit the bookmobile once a week at any of the scheduled stops and select a free book, healthy snack, and a “grab and go” STEAM activity bag.
With the support of a Youth Development Program grant from Oswego City County Youth Bureau, Oswego Bookmobile is able to provide STEAM “grab and go” bags with activities for the whole family.
The stops for the 2021 season will be:
Mondays
9-11 a.m. - Charles E. Riley Elementary School
12:30-2:30 p.m. - East Park/Washington Square Park
Tuesdays
9-11 a.m. - Kingsford Park Elementary School
12:30-2:30 p.m. - West Park/Franklin Square Park
Wednesdays
9-11 a.m. - Fitzhugh Park School
12:30-1:15 p.m.- Hill Top Trailer Park
1:30-2:15 p.m. - Hill Crest Trailer Park
Fridays
9-9:45 a.m. - Champlain Commons
Participants at the stops this year will find books to interest all ages and reading levels from “read to me” to “ I can read it myself!”
Oswego Bookmobile has the following community partners; Oswego City School District, Oswego Public Library, and SUNY Oswego, for their in-kind support, and community donors for the financial support so critical to keeping the Driving Books Home-Oswego Bookmobile program rolling into Oswego neighborhoods when school is out.
