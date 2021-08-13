Oswego Bookmobile launches “Drive The New Bookmobile Home” community fundraiser

OSWEGO - The Oswego Bookmobile’s “Drive the New Bookmobile Home” Facebook fundraiser, will launch on Aug. 9.
The Oswego Bookmobile is in its final efforts to raise funds to purchase and build out a brand new Oswego Bookmobile. The new vehicle will be equipped with a handicap access chair lift, rural WiFi hub, ventilation/HVAC system, computer stations, and a sound system. It will replace the current Bookmobile that was purchased as a used vehicle when the program started and now has over 150,000 miles on it.
The new Matthews Specialty Vehicles Series 4000 Bookmobile, equipped as specified, will cost $250,000. To date, the Oswego Bookmobile Inc. has secured approximately $206,000 in state and local grants, as well as early community donors. Only $44,000 remains to achieve the fundraising goal and bring home the new Oswego Bookmobile.
As an added incentive, The Tarandi Foundation, directed by Oswego resident, Neelesh Shah, will match the first $5,000 of small (under $100) donations to the Oswego Bookmobile Facebook fundraiser. This is in addition to their earlier $15,000 gift, which was received in April 2021.
“The Oswego Bookmobile not only provides an opportunity for kids to continue working on their reading during summer but does it at no cost to our youth.” Shah said. “The return on investment in a program like this is extremely high and most importantly, immediate. As a stand-alone organization with a full volunteer board, it is truly amazing what this group has been able to achieve for the Oswego community. We are excited to continue our long-standing support for the Oswego Bookmobile,” said Neelesh Shah.
“The continued support of the Tarandi Foundation has been pivotal to the success of our effort to replace the old Bookmobile. The Oswego Bookmobile values the longstanding commitment of the Tarandi Foundation to the success of children in the Oswego area,” said Susan McBrearty, Oswego Bookmobile Board President. “We are excited to announce both the community fundraiser and the matching program. I am optimistic that the Oswego community will come through for the Bookmobile as it has in the past.”
People can donate to the “Drive the New Bookmobile Home” fundraiser on the Oswego Bookmobile website, the Oswego Bookmobile Facebook page, or drop off a donation at the Bookmobile during any of their weekly trips. www.oswegobookmobile.com www.facebook.com/OswegoBookmobile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.