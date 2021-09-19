Oswego Bookmobile receives grant awards for Driving Books Home literacy program

OSWEGO - Oswego Bookmobile submitted proposals to Oswego City-County Youth Bureau for the 2021 Mini-Grant program to fund a 300 hour Americorps Volunteer Manager position for the seven-week summer literacy program as well as a proposal for the 2021 Youth Development Grant to fund the purchase of engaging STEAM activity supplies and high interest titles. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math. Oswego Bookmobile is committed to providing STEAM activities for the whole family.
Oswego City-County Youth Bureau awarded Oswego Bookmobile $1,000 for the Americorps Volunteer Manager proposal and $5,000 for the Youth Development Grant High Interest Titles and STEAM Activities proposal.
Oswego Bookmobile partnered with Oswego City-County Youth Bureau to provide free activities for area children during the summer months when school is out.
Grace Hoffman applied for and was awarded the Americorps position with Oswego Bookmobile. With this position Oswego Bookmobile is better able to coordinate volunteer staffing at all Oswego Bookmobile events including arranging special appearances in addition to the summer program.
Hope Mazuroski, program committee, and Kathy Mantaro, program committee chair, developed seven weekly STEAM activity Grab & Go kits focused on engaging the whole family. Mazuroski and Angela Herrera, the 2021 literacy assistant, built the bags and managed reservations and distribution at the weekly sites.
The Oswego Bookmobile delivers free books, STEAM activities, and healthy snacks to children in their neighborhoods during their seven-week summer literacy program. Literacy specialists assist children in selecting books they want to read at their own independent reading level. The literacy specialists follow up with kids on their next visit.
Oswego Bookmobile is a 501(c)(3) corporation. Their mission is to empower children to be lifelong readers by providing access to free books when school is out. Oswego Bookmobile is funded through community foundation grants and donations from area businesses and residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.