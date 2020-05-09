Oswego Buc Boosters discuss end of year plans; including yard signs for Class of 2020

OSWEGO — During a recent virtual board meeting, Buc Boosters board members discussed plans for the balance of the school year, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Buccaneer Boosters President Sean Callen.
The Buccaneer Boosters sponsor end of year activities like the Oswego High School Hall of Fame Ceremony, Senior Sports Banquet, Elementary School Track Meet, Scholarship Awards and Coach of the Year recognition. According to Callen, the 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony has been postponed until May 2021, but the Boosters are ready to support the balance of what they usually support, if possible.
”If there was ever a time to show support to our student body, and especially those seniors who are missing out on making lasting high school memories, it is now. The Buc Boosters have decided to develop yard signs showing support for the 2020 senior class. We are working on the logistics part of getting the signs to the seniors. We certainly couldn’t do this without the ongoing support of our local business sponsors, including Step One Creative who helped with the sign design – this is about Buc Pride and our Oswego Community,” said Callen.
The Boosters are also planning the release of Buccaneer branded face coverings, to help with health and wellness during these times. To learn more about the Buccaneer Boosters and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.bucboosters.com, or contact Sean Callen at (607) 327-2039.
