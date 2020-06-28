Oswego City School District celebrates retirees

OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District (OCSD) has celebrated several employees who have retired, or will retire, by the end of the 2019-2020 school year with a collective 506 years of service.
Celebrated for their commitment to education and the success of each OCSD student, the 2020 retirees include teachers, teaching assistants, typists, maintenance workers, cooks, custodial staff members, bus drivers and OCSD Superintendent Dr. Dean Goewey. The district honors the following retirees:
· Dr. Dean Goewey, superintendent, 29 years of service
· Kathleen Batchelor, teaching assistant, 18 years of service
· Mary Lou DiFabio, teaching assistant, 19 years of service
· Cynthia Herrman, teaching assistant, 21 years of service
· Michele Lloyd, math teacher, 28 years of service
· Deborah Mazurek, orchestra teacher, 33 years of service
· Dr. Carol Naron, science teacher, 19 years of service
· Susan Olinsky, music teacher, 18 years of service
· Elizabeth Photos, special education teacher, nine years of service
· John Rice, elementary teacher, 32 years of service
· Nancy Richardson, social studies teacher, 33 years of service
· Myrtis Sterio, social studies teacher, 24 years of service
· Judith Williams, teaching assistant, 19 years of service
· Rebecca Woods, art teacher, 14 years of service
· Suzanne Gosselin, typist, 22 years of service
· Michael Johnson, senior maintenance worker, 37 years of service
· Lisa McMahon, cook, 13 years of service
· Dorothea Moreau, typist, 20 years of service
· Gina Russell, cook, 23 years of service
· Mary Beth Schmidt, cook, 13 years of service
· Mary Christine Siembor, bus driver, 30 years of service
· Michael Sova, senior custodian, 32 years of service
