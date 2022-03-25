Oswego City School District releases new guidance on COVID-19

OSWEGO - Dr. Mathis Calvin III, Superintendent of Oswego City School District, released a letter informing the district of new guidance on COVID-19 surveillance testing and masking in schools.
In line with the new guidance released by the New York State Department of Health, the district will allow parents/guardians to choose whether or not to allow their children to wear a mask while in school. However, if a child tests positive for COVID-19, they must wear a mask to school upon returning from isolation during days six through 10. A copy of this new guidance can be viewed by visiting the NYS Department of Health website at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/schools-youth.
The district will now offer Operation Expanded Testing to all students regardless of vaccination status. The district has participated in the program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, throughout the school year. Previously, the program was only offered to unvaccinated students. In a effort to increase surveillance efforts, they are opening this opt-in program to all children. Parents and guardians must pre-register their children.
The district is also holding a free COVID-19 test drive-thru distribution event from 4-6 p.m. on April 4. This distribution event will be held at Oswego High School Liberty Street parking lot. Parents can enter Buc Boulevard from Liberty Street or Hillside Avenue and should depart from the parking lot using the Utica Street exit.
For any questions, contact a school nurse or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 315-342-2050.
