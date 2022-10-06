Oswego City Schools celebrate International Walk to School Day Oct. 12

OSWEGO – Oswego schools Kingsford Park Elementary, Charles E. Riley Elementary and Trinity Catholic will join schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

This event is held in collaboration with the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and other organizations which will take part. The Oswego Police and Fire Departments, New York State Police, SUNY Oswego Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Ambulance Service, and Oswego County Health Department will join students as they walk to school.

