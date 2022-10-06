Oswego City Schools celebrate International Walk to School Day Oct. 12

OSWEGO – Oswego schools Kingsford Park Elementary, Charles E. Riley Elementary and Trinity Catholic will join schools from around the world to celebrate International Walk to School Day on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
This event is held in collaboration with the Oswego County Traffic Safety Board and other organizations which will take part. The Oswego Police and Fire Departments, New York State Police, SUNY Oswego Police, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, Oswego County Ambulance Service, and Oswego County Health Department will join students as they walk to school.
“We expect over 100 students to participate in this year’s event with another 20 to 30 volunteers to help walk the students to school,” said Oswego County Traffic Safety Board Coordinator Aine Foley. “We are grateful to be able to work with so many community organizations, school leaders, teachers, and parents to help put this event on for the sixth year in a row.”
The event will begin between 8 and 8:15 a.m. with kids, parents, and community leaders walking. Reach out to a child’s school for the exact details.
Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and bicycling. It also helps to emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools, and the broader community.
The event is being organized by The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, Oswego City Police Department, and Oswego City Schools. This event is sponsored by the New York State Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.
For more local information, contact Aine Foley at 315-343-2344 ext. 122.
