Oswego Community Christian School featured in “Your Town” segment

OSWEGO - WSTM Channel 3 from Syracuse recently visited Oswego Community Christian School to prepare for a human interest story called “Your Town”, which is a news segment celebrating the surrounding communities in Central New York. Station representatives spoke with students and school staff, shot video, and toured the school’s facility, capturing the unique flavor of the organization in the 30 second spot, highlighting the attributes of the school.
“We were thrilled to be included as one of the establishments that defines Oswego and adds to the richness of the culture of our city,” stated David Proietti, the principal of OCCS. “After over 40 years of operation, we continue to promote traditional family values and be a positive influence on our students and our community.”
The city of Oswego will be highlighted in “Your Town” on Channel 3 beginning on July 19 and will air for five consecutive days.
Oswego Community Christian School is at 400 East Albany and can be reached at 315-342-9322. Enrollment is now open.
