MEXICO — Many students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation are tactile learners, and a partnership with the Oswego County Federal Credit Union once again has benefitted student learning through the donation of 100 checkbooks for use in Career and Technical Education math.
“Checking accounts are a basic necessity that all students need to learn early and correct,” said CiTi math teacher Ryan Wood. “Having check registers in hand when explaining how to use them and the importance of maintaining finances is vital to our students.”
CTE programs at CiTi integrate career and financial management coursework into their classes, so the checkbooks will be a resource for all CTE students.
This is not the first time the credit union has partnered with CiTi, as they worked to open a student-run branch on CiTi’s main campus last school year that provided accessibility for staff in addition to the learning opportunities for students. They’ve also provided guest speakers on a variety of financial topics and continue to financially support CiTi’s Most Employable Award program, which recognizes students who have exhibited character traits that would make them employable to local companies.
“Although this school year looks very different from other years, OCFCU is excited to again continue to provide CiTi with our services to the students with financial education and money management skills,” said OCFCU Business Development Specialist Danielle Hayden. “We are very thankful for CiTi and the opportunity to build such a wonderful partnership the last four years.”
