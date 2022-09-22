Oswego County Historical Society offers program on 2022 archaeology dig behind the Richardson-Bates House Museum

The Oswego County Historical Society will present the “Digging History: What We Unearthed at the Richardson-Bates House Museum” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Oswego Public Library Community Room. Pictured are the field school students from SUNY Oswego in a site near the museum’s garage.

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Historical Society will host a presentation by SUNY Oswego Anthropology Professor Alanna Ossa on “Digging History: What We Unearthed at The Richardson-Bates House Museum” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Community Room of the Oswego Public Library.

Ossa has a PhD in anthropology from Arizona State University, and prior to joining SUNY Oswego as a professor in the Anthropology Department, she was a senior project manager for an environmental firm specializing in cultural resource management and historic preservation. She has extensive field experience in Mexico, Arizona, and lately, the Northeast U.S., and has managed field projects in archaeological survey and excavation since 2000.

