Oswego County Historical Society offers program on 2022 archaeology dig behind the Richardson-Bates House Museum

OSWEGO - The Oswego County Historical Society will host a presentation by SUNY Oswego Anthropology Professor Alanna Ossa on “Digging History: What We Unearthed at The Richardson-Bates House Museum” at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Community Room of the Oswego Public Library.
Ossa has a PhD in anthropology from Arizona State University, and prior to joining SUNY Oswego as a professor in the Anthropology Department, she was a senior project manager for an environmental firm specializing in cultural resource management and historic preservation. She has extensive field experience in Mexico, Arizona, and lately, the Northeast U.S., and has managed field projects in archaeological survey and excavation since 2000.
The site was chosen because a 1920’s plan for a garden on the south lawn of Florence Bates’s house identified an area between the garage and octagonal shed, as the “Rubbish Area”. Hoping to discover the midden, which is the kitchen refuse area, for either the 1872 era current house or the earlier 1850’s home on the site, they started digging there.
“We found great items on the very first day,” said Ossa. “Blue and white pottery sherds, NY Stoneware, shells, and a variety of bones. We spread out over eight separate excavation units each approximately 3 foot by 3 foot (1 x 1 m). As we got to deeper layers, indicating earlier discards, the objects and site architecture got more interesting.” She explained the site was rich in artifacts that provided clues to the family lifestyle, cooking and eating habits and Maxwell Richardson’s hunting hobby.
What was discovered? The results will be shown at this special lecture series on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event is free and open to the public.
