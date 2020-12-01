BUFFALO — More than 200 Canisius College students recently concluded their summer internship programs, as part of their academic studies.
As defined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, an internship is a form of experiential learning that integrates knowledge and theory learned in the classroom with practical application and skills development in a professional setting.
The students who participated in and recently completed internship programs are:
Bryar Cummings, of Brewerton, from the Canisius College Class of 2020. Cummings earned a degree in health and wellness and completed an internship with Baldwinsville Family Dental.
Alexandra Haley, of Central Square, from the Canisius College Class of 2020. Haley earned a degree in animal behavior, ecology, and conservation/biology and completed an internship with Rosamond Gifford Zoo and Buffalo Zoo.
Alexandra Reichard, of Central Square, from the Canisius College Class of 2020. Reichard earned a degree in adolescent education and completed an internship with Emerson School of Hospitality.
At Canisius College, the Griff Center for Student Success supports professional internship programs that focus on quality, engagement and professionalism. The Griff Center works as a liaison with local and national employers to provide students with professional learning experiences outside of the classroom, so that students may apply what they’re learning in the classroom and make connections in professional fields they are considering for career paths.
The Griff Center also makes available Handshake, a free portal which students can use to connect to thousands of organizations looking to hire Canisius graduates for positions in Western New York and nationwide. Additionally, the Griff Center plays host to Griff Fair, an annual career and internship event held each spring for students.
