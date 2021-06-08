POTSDAM — Clarkson University awarded nearly 750 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students from 26 states, 19 countries and 52 New York state counties at its spring 2021 commencement in May. This ceremony also recognized the 280 August and December 2020 graduates.
Cassie Lee Owens of Central Square, received a master of arts in teaching.
Joshua Joseph Dynka of Central Square, received a bachelor of science in chemical engineering.
Carolanne Switzer of Fulton, received a bachelor of science with great distinction in chemical engineering, mathematics minor.
Chloe M. Harvey of Oswego, received a bachelor of science in biology, medicine and healthcare minor, psychology minor.
Cheyenne Cassidy Vivlamore Zion Higgins of Oswego, received a doctor of physical therapy.
Lilly Ann DeCaire of Oswego, received a advanced certificate in teaching of English to speakers of other languages.
Jordan D. Tryon of Oswego, received a bachelor of science with great distinction in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor, electrical engineering minor.
Dalton J. Babcock of Oswego, received a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
Celia Diane Fitzgerald of Oswego, received a bachelor of science in engineering and management, project management minor.
Sarah Maya Dahar of Oswego, received a bachelor of science with distinction in chemical engineering, mathematics minor, chemistry minor, materials engineering minor.
Jenna F. Brockett of Parish, received a bachelor of science with great distinction in chemical engineering, chemistry minor, mathematics minor.
Ryan P. Virkler of Phoenix, received a bachelor of science with distinction in business intelligence and data analytics.
Rocco Cannata of Brewerton, received a bachelor of science with distinction in mechanical engineering.
