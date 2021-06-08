CANTON — More than 450 members of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2021 earned their degree following the University’s Commencement ceremonies, held Sunday, April 18, at Newell Field House in Canton.
Claudia D. Fradette from Central Square, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in government. Fradette attended Paul V Moore High School.
Travis G. Hayward from Hannibal, graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history. Hayward attended Pomfret School.
Connor W. McNeil from Hannibal, graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in government and history. McNeil attended Hannibal Senior High School.
To ensure the health and safety of attendees and in accordance with state guidance on large gatherings, graduates were assigned one of four ceremonies held throughout the day where they received their diploma covers as they walked across the stage while their names were read aloud. Family members and guests were not able to attend in person but were able to watch the event live online. All speeches and performances were pre-recorded.
Graduates, faculty, staff, and live stream listeners heard pre-recorded remarks from University President William L. Fox, St. Lawrence’s 2021 Joan Donovan Speech Contest Winner Hamidou Sylla, Class of 2021 President Cooper McCrillis, and honorary degree recipient Terry Fulmer, president of The John A. Hartford Foundation.
