MEXICO - Students in the Oswego County P-TECH program at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) were given an engineering design by industry partner Novelis.
The purpose of the exercise was to apply a real-world engineering design process, those used by professional engineers and technicians, to solve the problem. For this imaginary “real-world” problem, the Novelis team determined there were containers located around the fictious plant that were emitting a mysterious substance into the air, causing the humidity to fluctuate. The teams were tasked with finding a solution, and to implement it as quickly as possible. Each team had to add “neutralizing agents” to one of the containers without any of their body getting too close to the container itself.
“Every student who attends P-TECH is promised an education rooted in authentic workplace learning experiences,” said P-TECH principal Brian Heffron. “Events like this not only highlight our students technical and academic skills but build upon the professional skills that industry partners find critical to employee success.”
Novelis had representatives on site to see how the students were doing with the challenge they constructed.
“These students understand the professional standards we’re expecting; they understand the accountability we’re expecting and the safety standards,” said Novelis representative Dave Lloyd. “It’s just a good opportunity for students to see how successful they can be; and these students are going to be successful and get phenomenal jobs in the next few years.”
Novelis has hired 15 P-TECH students as interns, who all have the opportunity to become full-time employees with the company in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.