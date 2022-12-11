MEXICO - Hard work, commitment, character and academic success were in focus recently as Oswego County P-TECH students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society.
The 2022-23 inductees included Andrew Skotnicki, Aiden Lillie, William Appleton, Anthony Maniccia, Andrew Schlueter and Austin Moore.
The honorees, all students of P-TECH, located at the Mexico campus for the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi), achieved high marks in the classroom and exhibited tremendous character to meet the eligibility requirements for membership.
In addition to those seven attributes, the inductees met other eligibility criteria, which include maintaining a 90% or higher average in their classes and maintaining good academic standing and attendance in their home district.
“These students are the leaders of their class, representing the very best of our schools,” said Oswego County P-TECH Principal Brian Heffron. “I congratulate them on this prestigious achievement and look forward to their future contributions in bettering our communities and world.”
The inductees noted that their success was a team effort. CiTi teachers and administrators, home district personnel and family support were all driving forces behind the students’ accomplishments.
Oswego County P-TECH combines the best elements of high school, college, and work-based learning, empowering students to pursue an advanced education and to be financially successful in the global economy.
This program is open to incoming ninth-graders who are eager to acquire the skills necessary to earn a college degree and to compete in a highly competitive workforce. P-TECH serves students from diverse and dynamic communities who are willing to commit themselves to a rigorous academic and career-readiness program. For more information, visit citiboces.org/ptech.
