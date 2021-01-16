Oswego County P-TECH student nominated for a National Scholars Program

MEXICO - Noah Walter, one of Oswego County Pathways in Technology program students, has been nominated for the prestigious United States Presidential Scholars Program.
According to a nomination award letter from New York State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, the national program honors students for their outstanding academic achievements and leadership abilities. Walter (Fulton City School District) was one of just 25 students nominated for the honor by the New York State Department of Education after P-TECH Principal Brian Heffron drafted a letter of recommendation.
“It is one of the greatest honors I have received, especially in the trying times we are going through now,” Walter said. “I hope that even if I do not make it as a finalist, my achievements will still stand as important to this community and I can continue to help push our area in a positive direction.”
Academics have always been a priority for Walter, who has a self-described drive for success and challenges. His goal is to complete the P-TECH program, obtain an electrical technology degree in 2021, work with local industry employers and eventually transition into a community leader role.
Walter joined the Oswego County P-TECH program because of his inherent interest with electronics. P-TECH, he said, offered an inviting pathway for him to attend college for free at a young age so he would be able to establish a local line of employment. Proud of himself for keeping up with college courses for his field at age 17, Walter said he is certain the payoff will be worth any struggle.
He encouraged other students to explore P-TECH and chase their dreams. Thankful for the nomination and all opportunities he has been given, Walter said he is proud to have such a supportive community surrounding him.
Heffron said he could not be prouder of Walter.
“Observing the creative and healthy ways in which students handle adversity is one of the thrills in my position as a principal,” Heffron said. “When I reflect on how this young man looked at a pandemic as an opportunity to help others who needed support, nominating him for a prestigious national award was a complete no brainer. It has been within the last two years that Noah’s talent and character have molded himself into someone who is a valuable asset to his classmates, his school, and his community. He is proud of Oswego County, proud of his roots and we all should cheer on this student towards his future accomplishments.”
