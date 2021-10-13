Oswego County P-TECH student speaks at Fulton Manufacturing Month event

FULTON – Noah Walter, a fifth-year student in the Oswego County P-TECH program, touted the success of his Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) participation at an event to kick off Manufacturing Month in the city of Fulton.
The event, hosted by the city of Fulton, featured representatives from local manufacturers and partners including Universal Metal Works, Huhtamaki North America, N.E.T. & Die Inc., Cayuga Community College and Davis-Standard LLC.
“There are massive amounts of opportunities here, a lot more than people realize,” Walter said. “You can progress really far and be happy with yourself personally, economically and beyond just locally with the opportunities that are here.”
Through the P-TECH program, he was able to secure a local internship with Huhtamaki. He wants younger students to know that fulfilling careers in manufacturing, specifically in electrical technologies, are plentiful and growing in Oswego County.
“CiTi provided me contact with all our industry partners, which allowed me to have an internship; it was a very valuable experience,” he said. “There’s a massive shortage coming from last-minute retirees, providing more opportunities, and it’s a very valuable spot to be in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.