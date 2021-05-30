OSWEGO - Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) students took home first-place and third-place titles in the first-ever P-TECH Engineering Wars.
The competition challenged student teams across P-TECH Cohort 2, which encompasses much of the Southern Tier and Central New York, to build a catapult using only supplied materials within a 10-day window, starting May 3.
The two teams of five Oswego County P-TECH students, comprised of ninth and 10th-graders from across the county, relied upon its members’ critical thinking skills and technical training to build functioning catapults.
Their work culminated with a video presentation and virtual demonstration submitted to industry partner and guest judge, C&S Companies, of Syracuse.
“We’re honored that our students were not only successful, but also to historically be the ones to claim the first victory throughout all of P-TECH,” Oswego County P-Tech Principal Brian Heffron said. “This was designed to give students a hands-on experience to be able to use their technical skills while also working on professional skills when it comes to teamwork, communication and dependability.”
The teams were scored using four criteria, each worth 25 points: design concept and engineering drawings, construction quality, competition results video and the final presentation video.
Heffron says each future competition will feature a new industry partner each year to judge students’ creations through a project designed to provide both fun and learning.
