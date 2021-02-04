OSWEGO COUNTY - The Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) will host virtual open house events throughout the month of February.
Hour-long online sessions will take place from 7-8 p.m. Feb. 2, Feb. 10, Feb. 16 and Feb. 22 via a Zoom video connection. Both link information and specific open house information will be shared by interested students and their families contacting Oswego County P-TECH at ptech@CiTiboces.org.
Students in eighth-grade in any of the nine component school districts throughout Oswego County are eligible to apply to the program. Acceptance into P-TECH would provide enrolled students with a pathway to obtain a Regents diploma and an associate’s in applied science degree at no cost to the family. Additional information about the application process may be found at: CiTiboces.org/PTECH.
Applications are due March 26 and then virtual or telephone student interviews will be conducted. Students chosen for the program will be notified in May or June.
The entire educational experience is filled with project-based classes, workplace mentorship and real-world experience with several local industry partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.