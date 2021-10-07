Oswego County recognizes Literacy Month

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Legislature’s Human Services Committee presented a proclamation marking September as Literacy Month to members of Literacy Volunteers of Oswego County (LVOC), a program run by Oswego County Opportunities’ (OCO) Education Services Department. More than 12% of Oswego County adults experience literacy issues that severely impact their lives and families, their ability to work productively and their full participation as citizens and residents. LVOC provides confidential tutoring to help people reach their goals and achieve personal empowerment. Pictured from left are: Michael Yerdon, District 1; Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; James Karasek, District 22; service dog Isabel; OCO Literacy Volunteers Program Coordinator Meg Henderson; Rita Tickle, volunteer tutor; Roger Grant, student; OCO Education Services Director Janice Scott; and Committee Chairman Roy E. Reehil, District 5.
