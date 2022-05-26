OSWEGO COUNTY – The following are the results of the May 17 school board elections and proposition votes:
Oswego City School District:
Proposition 1, 2022-2023 School Budget, Passed
Proposition 2, Purchase of Busses, Passed
Proposition 3, Public Library Proposition, Passed
Board of Education:
David M. Crisafulli (elected): 694 votes
Heidi Sweeney (elected): 704 votes
Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District:
Proposition 1, Budget, Passed Proposition 2: Transportation, Passed
Proposition 3: Williamstown Library increase, Passed
Proposition 4: Establish Capital Reserve for Vehicles, Passed
Board of Education:
Jamie Eipp (elected): 140 votes
David Starkey (elected): 130 votes
Central Square School District:
Proposition 1, Budget, Passed Proposition 2: Transportation, Passed
Proposition 3: Capital Project, Passed
Proposition 4: 2022-2023 Library Tax Proposal, Passed
Board of Education: (4 open seats – 3 three-year terms; 1 one-year term):
Kenneth Sherman (elected): 423 votes
Randy Hoyt (elected): 416 votes
Timothy McCarthy (elected): 397 votes
Millard (Mudd) Murphy (elected): 382 votes
Fulton City School District:
Proposition 1, 2022-2023 School Budget, Passed
Proposition 2, Student Transportation Vehicles, Passed
Proposition 3, Library Tax, Passed
Board of Education:
Timothy Connors (elected): 421 votes
Timothy Crandell (elected): 357 votes
Travis Doty: 264 votes
Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees:
Donna Jones (elected to a five-year term): 443 votes
Maria Fazzini (elected to a five-year term): 431 votes
David Phares (elected to a four-year term): 417 votes
Hannibal School District:
The budget and all propositions passed.
Jessica Wakefield and Chance Fieldson were elected to the Board of Education.
Mexico School District:
Proposition 1, 2022-23 Budget Proposition, Passed
Proposition 2, Student Transport Vehicles, Passed Proposition 3, 2022 Capital Reserve Fund, Passed
Proposition 4, 2022 Turf Capital Reserve Fund, Passed
Proposition 5, Mexico Public Library Funding, Passed
Board of Education (2 open seats, 3-year terms):
Dennis Brooks (elected): 422 votes Sobrina Vazquez (elected): 408 votes Joseph Taylor (write-in): 218 votes Edward Forsthoffer (write-in): 93 votes
Phoenix School District:
Proposition 1, Budget Adoption, Passed
Proposition 2, Purchase of Buses, Passed
Proposition 3, Project Reserve Fund -2, Passed
Proposition 4, Library Levy, Passed
Board of Education:
James Brooker (elected): 310 votes
Robert Southworth (elected): 314 votes
Keith Renfrew (elected): 316 votes
Pulaski School District:
Voters approved the proposed 2022-23 school budget by a vote of 161-26. The budget totals $28,919,000, which is a 3.5% increase over last year. The approved budget results in a tax levy increase of 2%, which is at the District’s calculated tax levy limit this year.
Voters also approved the withdrawal of $167,000 from the bus purchase reserve, created a new five-year bus purchase reserve in the amount of $500,000.
Darcy McCarty and Joe McGrath were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Education.
Sandy Creek School District:
Proposition 1, Budget, Passed
Board of Education:
Joseph Hathway, (elected), 148 votes
John Shelmidine, (elected), 148 votes
