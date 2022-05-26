School Board election and proposition voting results

OSWEGO COUNTY – The following are the results of the May 17 school board elections and proposition votes:

Oswego City School District:

Proposition 1, 2022-2023 School Budget, Passed

Proposition 2, Purchase of Busses, Passed

Proposition 3, Public Library Proposition, Passed

Board of Education:

David M. Crisafulli (elected): 694 votes

Heidi Sweeney (elected): 704 votes

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown School District:

Proposition 1, Budget, Passed Proposition 2: Transportation, Passed

Proposition 3: Williamstown Library increase, Passed

Proposition 4: Establish Capital Reserve for Vehicles, Passed

Board of Education:

Jamie Eipp (elected): 140 votes

David Starkey (elected): 130 votes

Central Square School District:

Proposition 1, Budget, Passed Proposition 2: Transportation, Passed

Proposition 3: Capital Project, Passed

Proposition 4: 2022-2023 Library Tax Proposal, Passed

Board of Education: (4 open seats – 3 three-year terms; 1 one-year term):

Kenneth Sherman (elected): 423 votes

Randy Hoyt (elected): 416 votes

Timothy McCarthy (elected): 397 votes

Millard (Mudd) Murphy (elected): 382 votes

Fulton City School District:

Proposition 1, 2022-2023 School Budget, Passed

Proposition 2, Student Transportation Vehicles, Passed

Proposition 3, Library Tax, Passed

Board of Education:

Timothy Connors (elected): 421 votes

Timothy Crandell (elected): 357 votes

Travis Doty: 264 votes

Fulton Public Library Board of Trustees:

Donna Jones (elected to a five-year term): 443 votes

Maria Fazzini (elected to a five-year term): 431 votes

David Phares (elected to a four-year term): 417 votes

Hannibal School District:

The budget and all propositions passed.

Jessica Wakefield and Chance Fieldson were elected to the Board of Education.

Mexico School District:

Proposition 1, 2022-23 Budget Proposition, Passed

Proposition 2, Student Transport Vehicles, Passed Proposition 3, 2022 Capital Reserve Fund, Passed

Proposition 4, 2022 Turf Capital Reserve Fund, Passed

Proposition 5, Mexico Public Library Funding, Passed

Board of Education (2 open seats, 3-year terms):

Dennis Brooks (elected): 422 votes Sobrina Vazquez (elected): 408 votes Joseph Taylor (write-in): 218 votes Edward Forsthoffer (write-in): 93 votes

Phoenix School District:

Proposition 1, Budget Adoption, Passed

Proposition 2, Purchase of Buses, Passed

Proposition 3, Project Reserve Fund -2, Passed

Proposition 4, Library Levy, Passed

Board of Education:

James Brooker (elected): 310 votes

Robert Southworth (elected): 314 votes

Keith Renfrew (elected): 316 votes

Pulaski School District:

Voters approved the proposed 2022-23 school budget by a vote of 161-26. The budget totals $28,919,000, which is a 3.5% increase over last year. The approved budget results in a tax levy increase of 2%, which is at the District’s calculated tax levy limit this year.

Voters also approved the withdrawal of $167,000 from the bus purchase reserve, created a new five-year bus purchase reserve in the amount of $500,000.

Darcy McCarty and Joe McGrath were elected to three-year terms on the Board of Education.

Sandy Creek School District:

Proposition 1, Budget, Passed

Board of Education:

Joseph Hathway, (elected), 148 votes

John Shelmidine, (elected), 148 votes

